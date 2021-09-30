Threats circulating on social media about Temple High School deemed "not credible"

Threats on social media come after the Sept. 29 protest of a transgender student who was denied access to female facilities on campus.

TEMPLE, Texas — Threats circulating on social media have caused a lockdown at Temple High School Thursday afternoon. Students received messages on social media platforms, warning of a possible school shooting.

Temple ISD was aware of the threats and in a letter to parents said that Temple Police have deemed the threats "unfounded and not credible."

"Today has been very calm and there have been no disruptions. We are aware of threats that have been circulating on social media and those have been investigated by TPD and are unfounded and not credible," a spokesperson for the Temple Independent School District stated.

Today, according to the school, due to the threats the school has provided safety measures to ensure the safety of its students.

They are as follows:

Additional security officers on campus

Temple PD presence both inside and outside the building

Scheduled classroom holds (where students remain in the classroom but instruction continues)

Campus will be closed for lunch and students cannot leave