Three Killeen Fire Academy cadets continuing legacy of service

The Negrete Firefighter Foundation INC's first-ever scholarship recipients have a month of the Killeen Fire Academy under their belts as they honor Jose Negrete.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department has an academy underway with a class full of cadets and three of them are on full scholarship thanks to a Central Texas family's foundation honoring their fallen firefighter son.

The Negrete Firefighter Foundation INC, started by Maria Negrete and her family, is a nonprofit assisting young adults pursue their dreams of becoming firefighters.

It's in honor of their loved one, Jose Negrete, who died after battling cancer and a serious infection from it in July 2020 .

For the first time ever and with community donations, the foundation paid for three people to attend Killeen Fire Academy, the place where it all started for Jose.

Delihlah Jackson, Dylan Bogard and Tyler Williams were hand chosen as the first-ever scholarship recipients.

Training hard. Thank you for your hard work❤️ Posted by Negrete Firefighter Foundation INC on Friday, January 28, 2022

"I've given up and you know re-awoken the dream of being a firefighter multiple times," said Williams.

Luckily, one final time was just enough for him when he became one of the scholarship recipients.

"Honestly, she's the reason that my life is about to change you know for the better," Williams said about Maria Negrete and the foundation.

"This was never really a reality for me." Jackson explained.

Jackson is following the shoes of her mother who was a firefighter for over 25 years before retiring. She told 6 News an opportunity to become a firefighter wouldn't even be anywhere on her horizon if it wasn't for the foundation.

Bogard grew up in Cooperas Cove and wants to return there as a firefighter someday knowing that he can help share the legacy of service.

"It feels really good knowing that she trusts me with her son's legacy and really just carrying it on," Bogard said.

Maria Negrete got to see the three cadets train in person for the first time Tuesday. She says she's proud and see's a little bit of her son in each of them.

"I don't think he would even even think this was going on in his honor, so I know he would be happy," Maria explained.

"It's a lot of good pressure as well because not only am I working to become a firefighter but I'm working to honor her son Jose, who you know gave the ultimate sacrifice for his community," Williams added.

The three cadets, along with their peers, are working hard preparing for the future. The academy includes lots of hands-on experience, training, taking tests and lots of studying.

"Here you definitely have to study because they're definitely going to test you on it skills," Bogard explained.

"A lot of it is fighting your internal instincts to go in a burning building or go in a dark confined space," Jackson said.

Not only are the scholarship recipients working for themselves and their community, but also for Jose Negrete.

"It's just the whole legacy that is coming together, it's going to help the community and one firefighter at a time to make a difference in our community," Maria Negrete said.

The cadets would not graduate the academy until July.

This is just the beginning of Jose Negrete's legacy, the foundation hopes to continue giving scholarships with the help of community donations.