Tis the season: Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign soon to return to Bell County

Tracing its history all the way back to 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has raised money for local communities for decades.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Residents of Bell County may soon see a familiar sight this holiday season, as the famous Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign returns to the community.

Charity workers and the iconic red kettles will soon return to their stations outside local businesses, collecting money for those in need around the area.

The Salvation Army works year-round to provide services to those in need, but the Holiday season remains one of the busiest and most important times of the year for the charity in terms of fundraising.

According to the Salvation Army, every dollar donated during the campaign is given back to the community where it was donated.

Christmastime and the holidays are often considered difficult times for those in need, according to the Salvation Army, especially among the current economic struggles.

The Red Kettle Campaign is meant to lend some aid to those struggling to pay rent, put food on the table, afford supplies for school, or just those who need a helping hand during the holidays.

"From its humble beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the best recognized charitable campaigns anywhere,” said Lt. David Beckham, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Bell County. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life.”

Red Kettles will be located outside businesses and stores across Bell County from the beginning of November all the way to Christmas Eve. For those who do not carry cash, several cashless options will also be available to donate, including Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal, and more.

The Salvation Army is issuing a new challenge with this year's campaign, encouraging people to "Love Beyond" things like bills, shelter, and even Christmas to provide hope and help for those who need it.