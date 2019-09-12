HOUSTON — A Tomball boy battling Gould Syndrome -- a rare, multi-system genetic disorder -- got a surprise visit in the hospital from the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

His reaction was priceless!

According to his family, 8-year-old Ezra has been diagnosed with Gould Syndrome, mild Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. He's had multiple surgeries in his short life and in February 2015, he was put on the autism spectrum.

Last week, the Klein Volunteer Fire Department and Harris County Precinct 4 made him a honorary fireman and police officer.

While recovering from his latest surgery, Darth Vader and Stormtroopers from the 501st Legion, South Texas Squad of the Star Garrison (Texas), visited Ezra in the hospital.

The Sith Lord gave "Commander" Ezra a mission and answered his many questions about the Star Wars universe before posing for pictures.

Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers also visited other children at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital before traveling back to a galaxy far, far away.

All photos and videos courtesy: Helping Ezra

