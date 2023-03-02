Recent train derailment incidents cause concern for local officials

Federal data has tracked more than 1,700 train derailments every year nationwide since 2011.

TEMPLE, Texas — Train derailments around the country have sparked a push for safety legislation and local law enforcement to remain prepared.

Ohio's train derailment in East Palestine has drawn new scrutiny towards federal regulations.

Senators are now pushing for the 'Railway Safety Act of 2023'.

This legislation strengthens safety requirements for all trains carrying hazardous materials and phases in newer, safer tank cars over the next two years, not over the next decade. It will increase safety by requiring hotbox detectors every 10 miles to prevent derailments.

Texas A&M Transportation Institute Division Head for Freight and Investment Analysis Allan Rutter says investigating what caused the derailments is the first step in preventing it from happening again.

"Once different cars or different materials were involved in the (Palestine) derailment and fire, what didn't happen to all of that equipment, why was it that some of the pressure released and vowels on some of those vinyl chloride carts weren't functioning properly? This is an example of what will be investigated," Rutter explained.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics data tracked more more than 1,700 train derailments every year nationwide since 2011.

Just recently in Central Texas, a train derailed small city right outside of Austin.

Although no one was injured and no toxic chemicals were released, Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles says the department collaborates with other departments in Central Texas to train for any sort of train derailment issues that may come.

"I believe that we are as ready as we can be for what goes on. BSNF is a great partner of ours through training and helping with equipment. We're confident we'd be able to take care of the citizens of Temple should something like this happen," Randles said.