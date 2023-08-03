Former Waco daycare owner transcripts from 2015 revealed during trial

Former daycare owner Marian Fraser says she has no idea how Benadryl got into the baby's bottle.

WACO, Texas — On the morning of Mar. 8, during the trial of Marian Fraser, a district attorney official read Fraser's testimony transcript from the initial 2015 trial.

Fraser, 59, is accused of killing 4-month-old Clara Felton with a toxic amount of Benadryl at her daycare, Spoiled Rotten, back on Mar. 4, 2013.

Fraser was found guilty in Felton's death in 2015, but her conviction was overturned and she was allowed a retrial.

In the transcript, Fraser explained how she had worked in child care since she was 16 years old and officially opened her own daycare in 1988.

She then recited rules and procedures followed at her daycare throughout the time it was open.

Felton's mother Lauren Felton began bringing Clara to the daycare in January of 2013.

Fraser said she was the only person that filled the babies' bottles and administered medicine at her daycare.

On the day of Mar. 4, 12 babies were in the care of Spoiled Rotten. Only one baby was approved to take Benadryl by their parent and Fraser.

Fraser said she checked on the sleeping babies at the daycare during nap time every 10 to 15 minutes as usual.

When she checked on Felton during one of these checks, Fraser said she found the child unresponsive and administered CPR immediately.

Four days after Felton's death, investigators said Fraser texted her daughter, who worked at the daycare, to hide the medicine in the children's medicine cabinet because it was not properly labeled according to state protocols.

Texting her daughter that message is a decision Fraser said she regrets making.

Fraser stands firm that she has no idea how Benadryl was found in Felton's bottle and she did not put any medicine inside.

Fraser says she was made aware of Benadryl being the cause of Felton's death in May of 2013 when law enforcement informed her.

Benadryl, Motrin, and Melatonin was found at the Fraser home during the police investigation. Fraser says the medicine was for family and was not near the children's medicine.

Fraser says she did not cause Felton's death.