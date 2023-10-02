Killeen residents concerned about 'excess trash fee'

Killeen residents are questioning excess trash fees after seeing charges on their utility bill.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeowners are raising questions about an 'excess trash fee' on their utility bill.

According to the city, Killeen is divided into four geographical areas. Each of these areas have an assigned garbage collection day, either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.

All garbage collection services are done on your scheduled day. Standard weekly services that are included in the monthly garbage fee are:

Once per week collection of garbage/rubbish placed in the city provided roll-out container(s).

Once per week collection of brush, up to six cubic yards. Additional fees apply if the volume of brush exceeds six cubic yards. This fee is $7.50 per cubic yard in excess of the allowed six cubic yards.

Once per week collection of yard waste (leaves, grass clippings, shrub trimmings) placed in bags only (6 bag limit).

Killeen homeowner Tia Bell says she hasn't had any excess trash in her trash can but has been charged for over the last few months.

"The guys that pick up my trash don't charge everybody a fee when they have excess trash but that's not fair. If they're going to do it to everybody, then do that," Bell explained.

If a person is charged the excess trash fee of $7.50 every week, that totals to $30 each month.

The city charges additional fees for trash exceeding six cubic yards from the can, if there are bulk items near the trash, or if drivers have to load the garbage truck more than twice.

Killeen sends out numerous emails, brochures, and information on social media to keep residents informed. But Bell says not everyone reads them and everyone isn't charged the same fee.

"This extra fee isn't new but it should apply to everybody who actually has trash overflowing, not someone whose trash is barely raising. Another bill is just an inconvenience, especially when everything is so high," Bell continued.

Executive Director of Communications for Killeen Janell Ford explained how this fee is not new and has been around for a number of years.

"In our city, we don't wanna leave the trash on the ground. So we wanna make sure it's picked up but there has to be some type of way to pay for it to be picked up. That's why we charge that fee.

Ford suggest people make sure their trash is in garbage bags to avoid any fees or debris from coming out of the trash.

"Our workers are great and I really want to praise them. They try to do whatever they can to minimize any fees to our customers. We wanna make sure ultimately that our neighborhoods are clean and Killeen is clean," Ford continued.