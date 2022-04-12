Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

On Sunday, one community in Temple gathered to spread holiday cheer and ride for a greater cause at the 30th annual Tri-County Toy Run.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple.

On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose.

"It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't ride," Linda McDougal "Angel", rider for the CVMA, said. "For the remembrance of my husband as well as what it stands for with the kids.”

Bikers from all over Central Texas lined the streets of Temple, revved their engines and prepared for the road ahead.

"This event has happened 30 years. 30 consecutive years and that says a lot about the community. The people that come out here and participate," Monte Heydan, Toy Run rider since 2008, said. "A lot of these people probably wouldn’t even talk or cross paths, but this brings everybody together.”

It brings the community together for something bigger.

"There are some children out there who don’t even know if they’re gonna have a Christmas. And that’s sad," Bruce Raymond, Tri-County Toy Run Chairman, said. "So that’s why I say it’s rejuvenating when I see a child that gets something because it means a lot to them.”

Each rider had the option to donate $20 or bring a new toy all for a common cause ... the kids.

"We collect presents, gifts, bikes, money to buy extra gifts," McDougal said. "So that no child is left behind and no child is forgotten."

These riders come together to make sure every child in the Tri-County area has a special Christmas.

“I want to see the kids get as much money and presents as we can bring. And right now there’s a lot of boxes going out to those semis. A lot," Robert Birdman "Snake", Abate of Texas rider, said. "And they’re full of gifts.”

Different groups from various cities all gathered in one place to spread Christmas cheer.

"Having everybody out here at one time," Birdman said. "This is what it’s all about.”

"I just feel proud to be in the group," John Solis "Catfish", rider who built his trike in 2006, said. "Family … it’s a family.”

A family that was gearing up for 51 miles – all for the kids.