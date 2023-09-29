Troy ISD committed to "Tackling Hunger" during football game Friday night

Friday night football has the chance to bring more than entertainment to the community this week!

TROY, Texas — Before the Trojans score a touchdown tonight, they're hoping you help "tackle hunger" first.

Food donations are going to be accepted throughout this rivalry game that starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday night.

You can donate a canned good at the front gates, food or money in the stands and use the QR code on the flyer to donate money if you want to.

"We're a small town and you love your neighbor because you know your neighbor and it's even more important for us to fight food insecurity," Pastor Kaitlynn Shannon with First United Methodist Church said.

Shannon added that Troy is a food desert, being close to 20 minutes from any grocery store in Central Texas.

More than half of the students at Troy ISD experience food insecurity.

The students receive free or reduced lunch, but when they go home finding a meal is not so easy.

"We appreciate the community so much stepping forward - standing in that gap and filling the needs for the community," Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter said.

Troy ISD, First United Methodist Church and other philanthropic organizations have come together to make this night happen.

Even the players will understand that the importance of this game goes beyond the field.

Troy ISD football coach Tommy Brashear said he knows his kids will see the need for this and may even learn from it.

"I hope they realize it and I think they do," he added.

Local NFL alumni will also be in attendance for anyone who would like to meet them.

So before the first tackle remember to donate food and give back, because just like every touchdown, even one can will make a difference.