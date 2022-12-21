Two Temple non-profits helping homeless community ahead of freezing temps

Both organizations feel it's important to help each other to then help the community.

TEMPLE, Texas — As an Arctic front approaches Central Texas, expected to make temperatures feel like they're in the single-digits this week, two non-profit organizations in Temple decided to help each other feed and house those suffering from homelessness in the community.

Impact Church and Feed My Sheep have been assisting the men, women and families who suffer from homelessness in Central Texas for years.

Both organization directors say they have limited resources so they found a way to help each other do what they can for the community.

"We provide a lunch but place to go for them to sleep tonight," Feed My Sheep director Jeff Stegall explained. They (Impact Church) can't do a lunch because they don't have the facility. But they can provide a place for somebody to stay tonight. So we said let's help each other. Partnership, it's a novel concept and it works."

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m., Impact Church will be opening their doors as a warming center for 24 hours. Then, Feed My Sheep will be providing food and water to those at Impact Church and the Feed My Sheep building.

They both feel that community is most important in times like these, and more organizations should help each other to help others.

"These people are not bad people. They might need a little bit of help and for somebody to show them a little love. That's what we're here for," Impact Church pastor Bill Scofield said.

Both organization are not funded by the government and rely on donations to continue their work.

Visit the Impact Church and Feed My Sheep websites for ways to give.