Police: 2-year-old in stable condition after being hit by car in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Officers say a 2-year-old boy was airlifted and is currently in stable condition after being hit by a car.
The Temple Police Department got a call late morning and went to the 1100 block of Horizon Drive after getting reports of an accident involving a car and a child.
Temple PD says the child was outside with his family when a red Sedan backed out of the apartment building lot. Unknowingly, according to the report, the driver hit the child who was sitting on the ground playing.
No other information was released.