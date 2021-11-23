Police: 2-year-old in stable condition after being hit by car in Temple

A red Sedan unknowingly hit the child who was playing outside with family.

TEMPLE, Texas — Officers say a 2-year-old boy was airlifted and is currently in stable condition after being hit by a car.

The Temple Police Department got a call late morning and went to the 1100 block of Horizon Drive after getting reports of an accident involving a car and a child.

Temple PD says the child was outside with his family when a red Sedan backed out of the apartment building lot. Unknowingly, according to the report, the driver hit the child who was sitting on the ground playing.