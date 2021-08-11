TxDOT to host public meeting for FM 2271 Extension project

TxDOT says the public is welcome to attend this interactive event which will be held at the Bell County Expo Center Nov. 15.

BELTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host its second public meeting for the FM 2271 Extension Regional Feasibility Study on Nov. 15.

An early 2021 study found extending the road could increase route alternatives in the region by offering different options.

TxDOT says the public is welcome to attend this event which will be held at the Bell County Expo Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. TxDOT says they want the public to participate in a survey and provide feedback on potential options for the road and the region.

Participates can also attend virtually by clicking here. The virtual public meeting will be available from Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Public comments will also be allowed. TxDOT says comments received or postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 7, will be included in the official public meeting record.