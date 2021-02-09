United Way launches its annual donation campaign

United Way of Waco- McLennan County is calling on locals to help those in need.

WACO, Texas — The United Way of Waco-McLennan County recently opened up its annual campaign asking local residents and businesses for donations.

With over 100 companies and thousands of locals directly supporting the program, the proceeds will go to impacting residents in and around McLennan County. Last year, Atmos Energy, H-E-B and Central National Bank are just some of the companies that participated.

The donations will help assist United Way's grant-making programs that improve health, education and financial stability for local citizens. Even local nonprofits are encouraged to send grant applications in.

Currently, 43 local organizations are eligible for receiving funding through United Way.

Additionally, the funding will also go towards United Way's Child Well-being movement. The initiative provides resources that work to enhance the quality of life for children and their families.

The nonprofit wants locals to know that there is still time to take part in this year's campaign.