UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS.

The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco.

The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton, and the Waco location can be found at 5700 Franklin Ave, Waco.

Those interested in applying can do so at UPSjobs.com.