SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio community is coming together to make sure its students don't go hungry.

The University of Texas at San Antonio, Whataburger, and the San Antonio Food Bank are teaming up to address food insecurity among students with the new Whataburger Resource Room at UTSA's downtown campus.

The pantry will ensure that healthy food, free of charge, is made available to students in need across all of its campuses.

The pantry is the second of its kind, with the first being opened at UTSA's main campus in 2017. The pantry on the main campus has served 10,344 students since opening.

The San Antonio Food Bank will work with Whataburger to make sure that the shelves at the two campus pantries remain stocked year-round.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said of the joint initiative, "These efforts will help us address the food insecurity needs of many students, allowing them to focus on their educational goals."