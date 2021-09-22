Valley Mills Elementary to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

WACO, Texas — Valley Mills Elementary has officially been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School.
The elementary joins 325 schools in the United States that have been recognized as high-performing public and private schools.
Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has presented over 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
The recognition is based on one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
- Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.
Ellen Hogan, a Federal Programs Education Specialist, believes the school has worked hard for this honor.
"We are so proud of Valley Mills Elementary for being nominated for National Blue RibbonSchool honor," Hogan said. "It is obvious that they have worked diligently to close achievement gaps between student groups and are focused on meeting the academic needs of each child on the campus."
The other Texas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 were:
- Alamo – Zeferino Farias Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.
- Atlanta – Atlanta Elementary School, Atlanta Independent School District.
- Brownsville – Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.
- Brownsville – Mittie A Pullam Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.
- Dallas – Christ The King Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas.
- Dallas – Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, Dallas Independent School District.
- Dallas – Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School At Mountain View, Dallas Independent School District.
- Dickinson – Calder Road Elementary School, Dickinson Independent School District.
- Edinburg – South Texas Preparatory Academy, South Texas Independent School District.
- El Paso – Clendenin Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
- El Paso – Hawkins Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
- El Paso – Lamar Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
- El Paso – Ramona Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.
- El Paso – Vista Hills Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.
- Hidalgo – Hidalgo Elementary School, Hidalgo Independent School District.
- Houston – North Houston Early College High School, Houston Independent School District.
- Lake Jackson – A. P. Beutel Elementary School, Brazosport Independent School District.
- Lamesa – Klondike High School, Klondike Independent School District.
- McAllen – Achieve Early College High School, McAllen Independent School District.
- Mesquite – Porter Elementary School, Mesquite Independent School District.
- San Antonio – Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio Independent School District.
- San Benito – South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy, South Texas Independent School District.
- Seguin – Navarro Elementary School, Navarro Independent School District.
- Spearman – Spearman Junior High School, Spearman Independent School District.
- Sugar Land – Logos Preparatory Academy, Logos Preparatory Academy.