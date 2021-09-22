Valley Mills Elementary to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

The elementary joins 325 schools in the United States that have been recognized as high-performing public and private schools.

WACO, Texas — Valley Mills Elementary has officially been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The elementary joins 325 schools in the United States that have been recognized as high-performing public and private schools.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has presented over 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

The recognition is based on one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state's highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.

Ellen Hogan, a Federal Programs Education Specialist, believes the school has worked hard for this honor.

"We are so proud of Valley Mills Elementary for being nominated for National Blue RibbonSchool honor," Hogan said. "It is obvious that they have worked diligently to close achievement gaps between student groups and are focused on meeting the academic needs of each child on the campus."

The other Texas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 were: