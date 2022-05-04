Volunteers needed for Chalk Walk Waco 2022

Creative Waco will be hosting the event May 14 through May 15.

WACO, Texas — Creative Waco will be working with Waco's Eastside Market, Lulu Belle's Market and Waco Downtown Farmers to bring Chalk art to Austin Avenue.

May 14 through May 15 local businesses and artists will showcase their talents on the sidewalks of Austin Avenue. Volunteers will be needed during these 2 hour and 30-minute shifts :

May 14

6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May 15

11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will help with assisting artists with materials, directing crowds, and trash/cleanup, according to Creative Waco. If you are interested in volunteering, you can register at creativewaco.org/chalkwaco.