Volunteers needed for annual Wreath Retrieval Ceremony

In November, volunteers helped prepare and place more than 12,000 wreaths. On Jan. 8, they need your help to retrieve them.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery are looking for volunteers Jan. 8 for their Wreath Retrieval Ceremony.

The ceremony is the final stage of its annual Wreath Project.

In November, volunteers helped prepare and place more than 12,000 wreaths at the cemetery. This year's event will be the final stage, as volunteers will help retrieve the wreaths. This will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH 195.

There will be limited parking. The cemetery advises volunteers to arrive early to miss traffic. Park and ride will also be available from Texas A&M – Central Texas from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

If you can't volunteer, you can also donate and find information about the charity, Friends for Central Texas State Veterans here.