Volunteers needed for Central Texas Food Bank June events

The Central Texas Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with two food distribution events in Temple and Waco coming up in June.

The events they need volunteers for are:

Saturday, June 5

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Thursday, June 24

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10 a.m. to noon

During these days and times, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to those who are facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive varying food items, depending on the supplies available.

These events will be drive-thru events, so volunteers will be distributing the food by placing them into the trunks or hatches of attendees.

There will also be a walk-up area for people who use public transportation to go to the event, or walk there by foot.