WACO, Texas — While many summer camps have been canceled due to COVID-19, The Art Center of Waco is hoping to help your kids get crafty and creative this summer.

The Art Center will be hosting summer camps starting June 15. Students will receive a VIP experience in the arts world. There will be three sessions offered per day, for five weeks, to make it convenient for families.

“Art is really important to bridge the gap across all subjects,” Kaitlyn Campbell, with The Art Center of Waco, said. “STEM is something we talk about often, science, technology, engineering and math. They actually kind of revamped the system to include art so a lot of STEM based classes are STEAM based classes.”

Strict forms of disinfection and sanitation will be practiced at the summer camp.

Visit The Art Center of Waco's website for more information.