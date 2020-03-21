WACO, Texas — Empty chairs and bar stools are the unimaginable side-effects of a statewide public health disaster. Barnett's Public House in Downtown Waco is dealing with those effects.

"We're all just trying to pull each other through this," General Manager at Barnett's Public House Josh Hernandez said.

After Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Thursday that prohibited dining at bars or restaurants, Hernandez is adjusting the way his restaurant does business to keep his employees working. That means turning their menu into a catering and delivering service starting on Monday.

"It is important for the employees but it is important for us," Hernandez said. "The staff supports this business all year-round, so when else are we going to support them. We have to support the staff."

Servers have switched roles to delivery drivers while bartenders have turned into sales reps.

Barnett's will feature breakfast and lunch, which will be delivered right to your doorstep. Another unique item on the menu is the sale of premium liquor that is currently in high demand.

"With Governor Abbott lifting the restrictions on the sale of liquor with food, we have been able to possibly sell a lot of these allocated and rare bottles that we have so hopefully that will help," Hernandez said. "We have got a lot of demand for that in the last few days."

Despite the empty chairs that surround his business, Hernandez is determined to stay positive and focus on the bigger picture.

"I know that we all got families to support," Hernandez said. "A lot of us who are sole providers for families for children. We're all gonna make it through this together. It's looking a little rough but I'm confident that when we're all I see everybody pulling together like this and it's, it's heartening."

