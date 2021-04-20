Waco civil air patrol group serves 127 families with food distribution in Robinson

“Our Cadets have a great opportunity to not only learn teamwork and leadership but to see the positive effects of helping other people."

ROBINSON, Texas — Members and Cadets of the Waco Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) served 127 families, or nearly 500 people, in their latest volunteer event at Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry of Robinson.

The group volunteered on April 17 and completed their planned disaster relief support missions, according to a release from the group. The volunteer events serve to help families, but also serve as training opportunities for young cadets to learn how to work as a team, the release added.

The organization plans to continue volunteering at the food pantry on the firs Saturday of every month as the group was notified that their parent organization, Texas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, extended the Disaster Relief mission authorization until the end of the fiscal year.

“Our Cadets have a great opportunity to not only learn teamwork and leadership but to see the positive effects of helping other people,” new CAP Senior Member Lisa Martin said.