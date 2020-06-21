Waco community celebrates Juneteenth with parade

The annual parade featured a number of community organizations and groups along with firefighters and more.

WACO, Texas — Waco area residents lined the streets downtown to watch the annual Juneteenth parade.

Hosted by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, the parade featured community members and organizations tossing out candy to spectators. The parade started at Quinn Campus in Waco and ended at Heritage Square.

Although the parade is an annual event, some say this year was a bit more significant.

"The chamber has been doing it for over 12 years, but this year is special because we know that our nation is facing some things that we want everyone to hear," John Bible with the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce said. "That's the theme of the actual parade, is listen. We want everyone to hear first and then start advocating for change.

The parade was broadcast on some local cable channels and online for those who wished to enjoy the parade from the safety of their homes. The event included additional health guidelines, such as social distancing, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.