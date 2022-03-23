Waco Fire Dept. holds grand opening for new station

Hundreds of Waco residents celebrate the unveiling of fire station no. 6, which used to be a movie theater in the 1940s.

WACO, Texas — It was a night of cheers and smiles as many Waco residents celebrated the opening of the city's newest fire station, located at 1006 N 25th St.

Waco City Councilwoman Kelly Palmer said it's been years in the making.

"To see the neighborhood show out in massive packs of people is just really exciting," Palmer said.

The location in the Sanger Heights community is historically remembered as a popular movie theater in the 1940s. Palmer said it has been important effort of the city council to preserve the aesthetic of the place where people used eat popcorn and watch films.

Palmer said, "I was talking with some neighbors who were saying they had their first date here in the 1970s, so this space holds beautiful memories for them."

Firefighters like Waco Fire Public Information Officer Keith Guillory has already started making memories at the fire station. He along with other fire crew members got to greet supporters and children. This is something Guillory believes will strengthen community relationships.

"Seeing young people here dressed as firefighters and for them to be able to see firefighters and wanting to be future firefighters is one of the special things about being in the heart of our city like this," Guillory said.

The fire station also has a community center with walls decorated to honor the past and present of the site. In addition to the center, there's offices, a kitchen, a gym, a meeting area and of course a fire truck and equipment to put out flames.

At the celebration, a short ceremony was held. Then families got to enjoy food from local vendors, get COVID vaccinations, adopt pets from the Humane Society of Central Texas, watch a fire related movie and tour the new facility.

Texas Representative for District 56 Doc Anderson attended the opening festivities. He believes it's important to maintain the history of the 25th Street Theater.

Anderson said, "To have that history and to turn that into something real beautiful to hang onto that. And then the fire department itself to help this community. It's a great day for Waco. It's a great day for Texas."