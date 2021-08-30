Waco, Hewitt firefighters to assist with the Hurricane Ida response

Texas fire teams join together to aide in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

TEMPLE, Texas — Members of the Waco Fire Department and Hewitt Fire Department deployed to Louisiana early Monday morning to help assist with the Hurricane Ida response, according to the Waco FD's official twitter.

Both fire departments were sent out as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), according to officials.

TIFMAS requested for 30 engines and support units from Texas.

Ida made landfall on the same day that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years ago. Its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

The hurricane was already blamed for one death: someone was hit by a falling tree in Prairieville, outside Baton Rouge, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

The power outage in New Orleans heightened the city’s vulnerability to flooding and left hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in sweltering summer heat.