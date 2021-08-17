Waco High senior named top 10 at Young Marines' National Leadership Academy

Montserrat Serrano joined the Young Marines in 2017 and has been in the program for more than four years.

WACO, Texas — A Waco High School senior was named a top ten graduate of the Young Marines' National Leadership Academy, held in Oregon.

Montserrat Serrano, 17, trained for two weeks to become a better leaders alongside Young Marines from across the country. After physical and written tests, leadership classes and a close order drill, Serrano was selected as a top graduate of the Advanced Leadership School.

“The Advanced Leadership School is the highest level of leadership training offered by the Young Marines,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “YM/GySgt Serrano will take her new leadership skills back to the Heart of Texas Young Marines and her community.”

Serrano joined the Young Marines in 2017 and has been in the program for more than four years. She was invited to the NLA because of her motivation, confidence, communication skills, and dedication, according to a press release.

“Young Marines has developed me into a leader, helped me with public speaking, and most importantly, taught me to have integrity,” Serrano said. “The National Leadership Academy has given me the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and create amazing bonds. Through thick and thin we’ve made it out stronger. It’s shown me that there’s always room for improvement and growth.”