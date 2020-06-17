WACO, Texas — The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will have its Juneteenth Parade televised for those looking to enjoy the parade at a safe distance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will be Saturday, June 20 and will start at 10 a.m. It will be streamed online at wccc.tv starting at 10:15 a.m. The parade will also air on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 10 or 810 and on the city's Facebook page.

The parade will start at Quinn Campus in Waco and will end at Heritage Square in Downtown Waco.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Here is a map of the parade route:

Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce