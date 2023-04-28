'Of all the parks in Waco, this one holds a really special place in the Wacoan's hearts.' | Waco Lions Park undergoes $2 million rebuild

The fencing is gone and the amusement park has been torn down. After 71 years, a beloved Waco park is being rebuilt for the people of Waco to enjoy.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Waco Lions Park was once a destination for families to enjoy, whether it was a ride around the park train or racing on the go-kart track.

Built in 1952, Lions Park and Kiddieland were a place where families gathered, celebrated birthdays and enjoyed a day of fun.

That park is now gone, but it will soon be rebuilt. The city hopes to restore the Waco Lions desire to create a space for families and children.

"Lions Park holds a really special place in every member of Waco's heart," Waco City Mayor Dillon Meek, said. "It is an incredibly nostalgic and important part of our community and our history."

After 71 years, Lions Park and Kiddieland closed its doors after Covid shut down all operations.

"The community definitely recognized that this park was in bad shape," Meek said. "The rides, the equipment and the amenities were really dilapidated."

Fences were taken down, demolition began and $2 million was provided by the city to start the process of renovation.

"All options are on the table right now, we know there are elements from the past that we want to pay honor to," Jonathan Cook, Director of Waco Parks and Recreation, said. "There are definitely some things that can be incorporated."

Combining the old with the new at a park that Jonathan Cook always cherished with his family.

"Obviously I'm familiar with this park, with the different activities. I remember coming out and enjoying those as my kids grew up," Cook said. "I mean what kid doesn't love to come and ride a train or a slide. Those are all features that we're looking to, but its really important for us to come to the community and say 'Hey what do we want this park to look like for the next 10, 20, 50 years?'"

Whether it's a green space or new amusement park, this beloved park will continue to be a hub for memories made, and the city wants local voices heard.

"Of all the parks in Waco, this one holds a really special place in the Wacoan's hearts," Meek said. "We want to make sure that they can direct what the future of this park looks like."

On Wednesday, May 3, the city is holding a public meeting for people to share their ideas for the future of Lions Park.



That meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. So, if you want your voice heard on the future of this park, now is your time!

KCEN Related Stories:

Related Articles City of Waco announces plans to revitalize Lions Park