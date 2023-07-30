Waco Music & Art Conference addresses Suicide Prevention & Mental Health

The event was Waco's 1st 8-Way Art Conference highlighting singers, artists and more.

WACO, Texas — The first ever MAP Music and Art Conference was hosted in Waco on Sunday, June 30 to address mental health and suicide prevention.

In collaboration between MAP Digital Magazine and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HOTBHN), event organizer Michael Stone wanted to not only unite the community through advocacy, but also give local artists a chance to shine.

"My point is to get everybody together so that they can see that we are all alike more than we are different and give opportunities like this to local artists," Stone explained.

The event took place at the Backyard Bar Stage and Grill.

The artists at the event were not just talented musical acts, there were also artists ranging from culinary art, to theater, dance, poetry and more.

The event was Waco's first ever eight-way art conference.

At the event, HOTBHN featured two videos showing the latest local and Texas suicide statistics, and local survivors who have been affected directly and indirectly by suicide.

"Mental health is so important," Local artist Corin Raymond explained. "I just really appreciate that the Backyard let us come and do this because this is the kind of event that Waco needs to showcase."

The mission of the conference was "Music+Art=Positive".

“HOTBHN is honored to be a resource to the Central Texas music and art community when it comes to mental health and suicide prevention,” said Vince Erickson, HOTBHN’s Public Information Officer. “This collaboration is part of our commitment to ending the stigma surrounding mental health, and truly bolstering our mission of suicide prevention through our agency’s Zero Suicide Initiative.”