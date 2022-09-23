Free Spanish literacy courses offered by NeighborWorks Waco

With the Hispanic population growing across Central Texas, representatives said this was the best time to start these courses.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics.

To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.

The organization is celebrating 30 years this year and Homeownership Center Manager Chris Qualls said this is long overdue but still the best time to put on these courses.

"We realized that there was a large part of the population here in Waco who are not being served by the financial services that many of Neighbor Works and our co-works are offering," Qualls explained.

The organization also partnered with eHome America to offer virtual courses in Spanish, which are not free of charge.

Spanish speaking real estate agents, financial experts, and insurance agents are some of the many professionals attending the event. The hope is that these courses will better assist the Hispanic population in Central Texas and give them a better chance at creating generational wealth for the future.

“We want to be able to provide financial literacy, financial education training, homeownership, education training because as the population grows, it becomes a larger piece of our economic pie. And we want to make sure those folks have access to wealth generation through equity in homes. We want to make sure they have the access to feel empowered and equipped to reach their financial goals," Qualls continued.

Not all American families have historically had the same access to homeownership. There are many barriers that make owning a home a significant struggle over the years.

NeighborWorks Waco wants to help end these struggles and help the Hispanic community get the help they need.