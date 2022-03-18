x
Waco, other fire departments offer assistance in the Eastland wildfires

Low humidity and winds have started multiple wildfires in Central Texas,

EASTLAND, Texas — Waco, Hewitt and Temple Fire Departments are assisting with the wildfires in the Eastland area. The fire is part of a series of wildfires in Texas. 

Low humidity and winds have started multiple wildfires in Central Texas, burning homes and other structures, as a result, many have lost their homes.

Wildfires in Eastland County had burned about 45,000 acres since last Friday.  

According to a Twitter post from the Waco Fire Department, other fire departments have also joined and will be deployed to the area.

