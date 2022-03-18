Low humidity and winds have started multiple wildfires in Central Texas,

EASTLAND, Texas — Waco, Hewitt and Temple Fire Departments are assisting with the wildfires in the Eastland area. The fire is part of a series of wildfires in Texas.

Wildfires in Eastland County had burned about 45,000 acres since last Friday.

According to a Twitter post from the Waco Fire Department, other fire departments have also joined and will be deployed to the area.

⁦@WacoTXFire⁩ , Hewitt, & Temple firefighters and equipment are responding to an urgent request to the #EastlandComplex Fire as part of TIFMAS to assist ⁦@AllHazardsTFS⁩. Multiple area agencies including Killeen, Groesbeck, Temple, and Copperas Cove already deployed. pic.twitter.com/FaTYd83c5z — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 18, 2022