EASTLAND, Texas — Waco, Hewitt and Temple Fire Departments are assisting with the wildfires in the Eastland area. The fire is part of a series of wildfires in Texas.
Low humidity and winds have started multiple wildfires in Central Texas, burning homes and other structures, as a result, many have lost their homes.
Wildfires in Eastland County had burned about 45,000 acres since last Friday.
According to a Twitter post from the Waco Fire Department, other fire departments have also joined and will be deployed to the area.
