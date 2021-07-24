Waco Police to host Back to School Bash in August

Officers were at Central Texas Marketplace on Saturday collecting school supply donations to give away at the event on Aug. 7.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department hosted a "stuff-the-cruiser" event Saturday morning to gather school supply donations from the community to give away at its inaugural Back to School Bash in August.

Officers were outside of Office Depot at Central Texas Marketplace to gather the donations until 1 p.m.

The school supplies will be given away to kids from around the community for free at the back to school event. The event will also provide free haircuts, clothes and shoe vouchers along with food and entertainment.

The Back to School Bash will be held Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waco Police Department.