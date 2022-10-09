Waco youth pop-up shop inspires young entrepreneurs

The South Waco Community Center organized a pop-up shop event on Saturday, Sept. 10 to encourage kids 18 and under to showcase their products.

WACO, Texas — Bracelets, stuffed animals, coasters and earrings.

The South Waco Community Center organized a youth pop-up shop to encourage kids to do just that -- never give up.

"Don't give up just because people say that you can't do this because you're too young, because you're a girl or because other people are doing it," Delilah Hellam, 12-year-old owner of D's Design, said Never give up. Don't let anyone stop you."

Today in Waco, kids from all over town were encouraged to set up shop and sell their products.

"I started putting them on Instagram, my brothers started too. And then I was like okay can they be like $2 or something can we put them on," Summer Guillory, 9-year-old owner of Summer's Stretchy Bracelets, said. "And then I found a little flyer and now I'm doing this."



Heather Murphy found a passion at a young age.

"When I was 14 a family friend was doing a crochet class and she taught me how to do a basic chain and I really fell in love with it," Heather Murphy, 18-year-old owner of Heather LM Crochet, said. "And here I am today making all of these fun things."

These young entrepreneurs spend hours on their products, from 30 minutes on a bracelet to 5 hours on a crocheted stuffed animal.

"All of the hours working on all of these different things. And then having people be excited to see all of them is very heartwarming for me," Murphy said. "Especially since I've taken so much time to put it all together."

Delilah says it takes time, energy and passion. The three things that make a great entrepreneur.

"My hope is that one day I'll be able to have a little shop. That would be nice," Hellam said. "I don't really want to go too big. Just keep it simple."

Simple steps to a much bigger goal.