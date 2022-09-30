Waco receives grant to promote anti-violence initiatives

Waco Prosper will administer the $1.46 million to the City of Waco and the Waco Police Department.

WACO, Texas — The U.S. Department of Justice has just announced that Waco will be receiving a massive grant to combat violence in the community.

Waco Prosper, a local community initiative, will distribute the $1.46 million in grant money as part of a collaborative effort between the City of Waco and the Waco Police Department.

This grant is part of $100 million in grants that the Department of Justice will award across the country. The funds are part of the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, which are intended to help communities around the United States reduce violent crime and gun crime in particular.

“I am delighted the City of Waco has been selected for this grant,” said Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian. “It supports our violent crime strategic initiative and affords us the opportunity to be proactive in crime prevention and intervention. Our community has been remarkable in joining the Waco Police Department’s efforts to keep our communities safe, and this is another way to multiply the work being done.”

Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paytner March said the organization is ready for action.

“Violence is a thief; it steals vitality and the strength of the future," said March. "A few months back, Chief Victorian convened community groups, and they are ready to make a difference by preventing and interrupting violence. So many in Waco have a heart for curbing violence and crime. As a backbone organization, Prosper Waco is ready to support community partners for a strong response.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek has stressed the city's commitment to keeping every neighborhood safe.

"This grant will help ensure that we can implement diversified strategies to achieve this goal," Meek stated. "I’m thankful for our police department’s commitment to our community and for Prosper Waco’s strategic partnership.”

The U.S. DOJ have called the awards "a historic investment in community violence intervention programs." The grants were funded in part by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland praised the "heroic work" of U.S. law enforcement, and stated that the grant money will be a significant investment towards those who are involved in their communities.

According to the DOJ, the CVIPI grants are meant to develop infrastructure to make communities safer, as well as support community organizations and local government agencies.

The CVIPI also has a specific emphasis on reducing gun violence, and reducing socioeconomic factors that the DOJ says often cause gun violence.