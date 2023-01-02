2 Waco surgeons return home after saving lives in Ukraine

"Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise...," BSW said.

WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW).

"Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.

BSW shared how McCall, a general surgeon, and Ackley, an orthopedic surgeon, traveled to Odesa -- the third largest city in the Ukraine -- as part of a medical mission with a relief organization. Both of them performed surgeries on soldiers, as well as civilians, BSW said.

They also taught other doctors new techniques.

"God opened the door and gave us the opportunity," McCall said.

“It’s the realization of how much we have to be grateful for, and how guilty I am of complaining about the most trivial things,” Ackley said.

McCall and Ackley said they hope they'll be able to return to the Ukraine "soon" to continue to help those who need it, BSW said.