Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour

Two businesses collaborated to take the ease off of tour-goers.

WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions.

Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their tours at Lights of West after taking a trip there themselves and having a blast.

"We are super grateful to be able to partner with Lights of West, which is a beautiful drive-through light show. We're partnering with them and just taking guest aboard this beautifully decorated van here out to West," Waco Tours general manager Ben Venable said.

He went on to say during the light show, Waco Tours will be serving complementary hot cocoa, caramel corn, and even karaoke. There is also VIP Access, which is great because the lines at Lights of West are usually pretty long.

Lights of West has been putting together holiday light shows for the last three years and one of the Lights of West owners Tom Patterson says this year will be the best one yet.

He estimates at least 50,000 people will be driving through their tour, and are happy to have Waco Tours join the ride.

"Our tour has a mix of everything, but our vision for this park is to fully immerse our guests in Christmas lights. We got to stay focused on kids when we had all the scenes but there's hundreds of scenes. It's a really nice night out for everybody to come out. We have over a mile of trail and a million lights that are counting up quickly," Patterson shared.

Waco Tours will be holding their tours up until the week before Christmas. It is recommended to call their officer number to book a reservation.