Waco unveils 'Lester Gibson Way '

The city of Waco has dedicated a street sign to honor the late Lester Gibson who became the longest serving county commissioner in McLennan County's history.

WACO, Texas — Saturday, February 25th, was a very memorable day in Waco, that one family will never forget.

The street that runs from City Hall to the McLennan County Courthouse now has a new name, honoring a very influential figure in the community.

"He was an equity broker, he was a great troubler, he was a bridge person, but you know what. He was a hero," Michael Bell, senior pastor and keynote speaker at the event, said. "He was a champion."

Lester Gibson was a trailblazer in the city of Waco, leaving a lasting legacy.

"You know a lot of great people come out of Waco, and now you can add Lester Leon Gibson to that deal."

Lester's name will forever be remembered in the city, with a street sign to honor his legacy.

"The section of this street here from where his political journey began at City Hall and ended at the courthouse be named Lester Gibson Way because that is the way he paved for us," Andrea Jackson Barfield, city of Waco councilmember, District 1, said. "Those are the lessons that he made for us. The changes he made for us. The impact he made for us."

On Saturday, family and friends gathered in front of the courthouse to honor the first black commissioner in McLennan County since the Reconstruction Era.

Gibson paved the way for others, and Saturday that was recognized.

"It feels great, kind of emotional," Travis Gibson, Lester's son and Mayor of Bellmead, said. "Sometimes it takes a man to not be here anymore before his impact is actually acknowledged and recognized."

Now, the area from Washington to North 6th Street has a new meaning and a forever legacy.