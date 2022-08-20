Waco kids turn lemons into lemonade

August 20th, 2022 marked the annual Lemonade Day Waco where kids were able to live out their entrepreneurial dreams while running their own lemonade stands.

WACO, Texas — "I like to see the smiles on peoples faces when I give them what they want, how they like it, and what they need," nine -year-old Halle Hughes said.



You know what they say. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.



Kids around Waco set up their stands to do just that … on the city's very own, Lemonade Day.

"My girls are really interested in entrepreneurship," Sarah-Jane Menefee, Evie's mom, said. "Especially Evie. She's always coming up with a business idea."

Lemonade Day Waco encourages kids in the area to become young business leaders one lemonade stand at a time.



The organization provides children with the tools they need to run a successful small business. They even provide an interactive map so the people of Waco can quench their thirst.



"I like it a lot when people come over and look at our creations and say this is good lemonade and compliment what we've made," Evie Menefee, 10-year-old creator of Sweet 'N Sassy Lemonade and Gifts Stand, said.

Today, kids all over Waco are selling lemonade at their various stands, but one in particular is taking a different approach.

It doesn't just stop at lemonade for Evie Menefee. She decided to get creative and sell Perler beads and bracelets that she spent hours over the summer making.

Blueberry, cherry, pineapple, watermelon.

Another lemonade stand across town made sure there was an option for every taste bud. But with this comes hard work.

"We practiced last Saturday and made all the signs and tried to get all the prices and what we are going to sell," 12-year-old Jonathan Thomas, of the Bee Chefs Drink Lemonade Stand, said. "We had to eliminate some flavors while doing that."

Each stand set its own different goal. This group had their eyes on a certain prize ... raising $50 to buy their own small cooking appliance.



But the dreams don't stop after today.

"I will either be selling cupcakes or hot dogs," Thomas said. "And my name will either be J Dogs or J Cakes."

It’s just the beginning.