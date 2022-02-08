Waco activists voice stance on abortion over GRACE Act for city

The funds from being used toward investigating reports of abortion and would have police departments de-prioritize the criminalizing abortion cases.

WACO, Texas — Many activists shared their thoughts and opinions on abortion and the proposed GRACE Act at the Waco City Council meeting Tuesday night, just two weeks after one city councilwoman proposed it be added to the agenda.

"The GRACE Act should not be called the GRACE Act. It should be called the Sin Act," said a pro-life woman speaking at the city council podium.

Kelly Palmer of District 4 requested on July 20 that the "Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone" Act be added to the agenda after 1973's Roe v. Wade case was overturned by the Supreme Court this summer.

If passed in Waco, the GRACE Act would ban city funds from being used toward investigating reports of abortion and would have police departments de-prioritize the criminalization of abortion.

"We're here because we don't think money should be spent on prosecuting anybody for getting an abortion," said Megan Solan, a pro-choice activist. "We want to see it be the lowest priority for the Waco Police Department."

Following Roe's overturn, Texas "trigger law" passed last year will now go into effect on Aug. 25. This law will make abortions illegal except when a woman's health is at stake.

For many individuals, this issue has become personal. They showed up Tuesday to make their voice heard.

"I was raped and I went through all of that trauma. I went through an abortion," said Lilu Dyan, a pro-choice activist. "It is something that hits home for me because it was a necessity."

Some individuals feel that life is something worth lifeguarding, no matter the circumstance.

"How do you deny the right to life," said Robert Lehman, a pro-life activist. "How do you defend an abortion?"

For one Texas Representative candidate, this is one of the reasons she is running for office. As a female, she has experienced this feeling first hand.

"I have a little girl with down syndrome and we were advised that we should consider getting an abortion when I was pregnant with her," said Erin Shank, Texas House of Representatives candidate. "And we said no. And that is a choice."

Josh Tetens, the McLennan County Republican District Attorney nominee, said that he will uphold state law regardless of the outcome.