Wacotown Chalk + Walk made for great Mother's Day activity

Creative Waco hosted the event and estimates that more than 10,000 visitors attended the two-day event.

WACO, Texas — Art, food, shopping, and music made for the perfect Mother's Day activity in Downtown Waco on Sunday.

All of those things could be found at the Wacotown Chalk + Walk event that was hosted by Creative Waco. They said that they had over 100 vendors, 50 artists, and 10,000 visitors throughout the weekend.

The idea was inspired a few years ago as a way to cheer on runners in the Silos District Marathon. The organization had planned the event for last year but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they got the event up and running and say it was a success.

"We wanted this to be a family friendly event and kind of do what Waco does best, which is bring people together of all different backgrounds, and we wanted to celebrate as a family," Fiona Bond, executive director of Creative Waco, said.

There were plenty of families who enjoyed the event on both days and there was a large presence of mothers with children on Sunday for the special day.

"We love being down here, I think everyone's so ready for the COVID-19 craziness to start lifting and being able to do stuff like this and be around people. It’s a fun day for sure," said a mother who spent the day at Chalk + Walk with her children.