x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Community

Wacotown Chalk + Walk made for great Mother's Day activity

Creative Waco hosted the event and estimates that more than 10,000 visitors attended the two-day event.

WACO, Texas — Art, food, shopping, and music made for the perfect Mother's Day activity in Downtown Waco on Sunday. 

All of those things could be found at the Wacotown Chalk + Walk event that was hosted by Creative Waco. They said that they had over 100 vendors, 50 artists, and 10,000 visitors throughout the weekend. 

The idea was inspired a few years ago as a way to cheer on runners in the Silos District Marathon. The organization had planned the event for last year but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they got the event up and running and say it was a success.

"We wanted this to be a family friendly event and kind of do what Waco does best, which is bring people together of all different backgrounds, and we wanted to celebrate as a family," Fiona Bond, executive director of Creative Waco, said. 

There were plenty of families who enjoyed the event on both days and there was a large presence of mothers with children on Sunday for the special day. 

"We love being down here, I think everyone's so ready for the COVID-19 craziness to start lifting and being able to do stuff like this and be around people. It’s a fun day for sure," said a mother who spent the day at Chalk + Walk with her children. 

Vendors said they hope the event will become an annual one and were thankful to Creative Waco and Downtown Waco for putting the event on. 

Related Articles