LIST | Warming Centers in Central Texas

Here are a list of places for those seeking warm shelter from Winter Storm Landon.

CENTRAL, Texas — Scroll below for complete list.

Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring record temperatures to the Central Texas region. Warming Centers are being placed around the region to help those in need of a warm place to stay and more.

We called a few places so that you wouldn't have to especially during a time of crisis.

Major Jim Taylor of The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope is part of those shelters that will be open during the winter storm. "We are more than happy to accommodate anyone that needs a place to stay," he said.

Taylor says the Salvation McLane warming center will stay open. As long as temperatures stay low, people will have a place to go.

Many other warming centers share the same sentiment and will be open during the storm.

Warming Centers

Killeen, TX

The warming centers will open Wednesday night through Sunday. The center locations and hours are as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Thursday to Friday, Feb. 3 to Feb. 4

Moss Rose Center, 1103 E Ave. E

6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Waco, TX

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N 9th St.

Cots, food and blankets will also be available at the center

Supplies is very limited

Families are also able to bring their own food and water.

EXTENDED HOURS

The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope

419 West Avenue G

Open 24-hours a day

Will provide food and blankets until weather subsides

Other resources:

Need help finding other shelters and information for storm services? FindHelp.Org - Temporary Shelter available at your fingertips for those seeking shelter options during the cold. It will also tell you how many spaces are left in that specific shelter.