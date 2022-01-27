x
Bring the zoo home with Temple's Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo's annual Valentine's Day Animal-grams

Limited space is available for this themed Valentine's petting zoo experience, according to the rescue.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above and below is a Jan. 25 2021 segment on Tiny Hooves Valentine's Day Animal-grams.

Love is in the air at Temple's Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting zoo as they get ready for their third annual Valentine's Day Animal-grams. 

From Feb.12-14th families and couples for a $100 donation will be able to enjoy 15 minutes in a themed petting zoo bought to their location, complimentary Valentine's day themed candy and themed shirts.

Animals in the petting zoo include Colt Llamas, guinea pigs, bunnies and goats. The bunnies, goats and guinea pigs will also be available for adoption. 

Additional shirts and llama keychains will be available for purchase as well. 

To reserve your Valentine-themed experience, schedule online here. 

