West Volunteer Fire Department hosts 'Burger Basket' benefit

Department accepted water and Gatorade donations and gave out burgers to support themselves and other departments.

WEST, Texas — The volunteer firefighters in West, Texas hosted a burger basket sale and accepted donations of water and Gatorade in an effort to support other fire stations that are currently battling local wildfires.

West Volunteer Fire Chief Emanuel Mitchell says it was a bit spontaneous, but the West community is known to show up and support each other so they took their chances.

"We started a water and Gatorade drive to help the firefighters in Fort Hood," Mitchell said. "So we just included this fundraiser with hamburgers to raise money for our department."

West is a town with a reputation for showing out to support each other and today was no different.

There was a line of cars wrapped all the way around the block all to donate cases of water or pick up a burger basket or two, or three.

"You better get here soon because it's gonna run out of food," Kelly Lathern, a mom of two boys and a supporter of the West Volunteer Fire Department said.

"We come together for any event and of course we love to socialize and have fun," Lathern added. "But it's such a good tight knit community and everybody comes out for every fundraiser and spends money."

While West's services were not called on in Fort Hood, they still took it upon themselves to lend a helping hand. Mitchell says after today, he will be taking the donated water and Gatorade to Gateseville and any other fire departments who may need it.

But he also says if they're called on to help out on Fort Hood, they're more than ready to serve.

"If you need help, just call us and we'll help."