What it means to join the Waco Citizen Police Force

The deadline to register for the next Citizen Police Academy in Waco is coming up.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — A future in law enforcement can start at the citizen level in Waco, and all it takes is twelve weeks of training, along with dedication to the community.

For over thirty years, the Waco Police Department has offered classes for citizens to join the Citizen Police Academy.

Through the training, people learn everything from how dispatch works to traffic stops and the special crimes unit.

Nothing gets physical but there are classes that every person has to take and lectures they are given on a variety of topics.

"We're the face of Waco police and helping them have a positive interaction with Waco," Nolan Screen, a participant in the CPA said.

Screen hopes to join law enforcement when he graduates, but for now he enjoys interacting with the community.

Citizens in the program are encouraged and able to take part in a variety of community-based events.

"The goal of the Association is an ongoing learning and helping process," a statement from the CPA read.

Anyone who is interested in applying will be subjected to a background check and no applicant can have any criminal offenses on their record.

The course is held on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two sessions are conducted per year: one in the spring and one in the fall.

The deadline to apply for the next class is Jan. 20. The next class will be on Jan. 26.

If you are interested in applying, you can sign up here.