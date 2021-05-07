Here's what you need to know for May 7, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are four stories you should know for Friday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Here's what you need to know for Friday:

Search for missing man in Lake Waco to resume this morning

The search for a missing man in Lake Waco will continue this morning after authorities had to call it off last night because of it being too dark, according to the.

Bynum said both departments were called to the Ridgewood Country Club Marina on Lake Waco around 8:30 p.m.

Lawmakers see progress made, work still needed following death of Vanessa Guillen

Following conversations with Fort Hood leaders, lawmakers announced Thursday that a majority of the 70 changes recommended by the Fort Hood Internal Review Committee following an investigation into the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen have been implemented.

Rep. Jackie Speier led a news conference with other U.S. representatives on Fort Hood to talk about changes made to its leadership, culture and lifestyle.

98-year-old Waco veteran shares story of being part of Tuskegee Airmen

A piece of Tuskegee Airmen history is now on display at the Veteran's One Stop in Waco thanks to Ira Walton, a 98-year-old veteran of three wars, including World War II.

"The shirt was given to me and I knew I would not wear it, I would place it in a closet," Walton said.

The name 'Tuskegee Airmen' looms large in our nation's military history. They were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corp. So when Walton's friend, a Tuskegee Airman, gave one to Walton, he knew he had history in his hands.

Killeen police search for missing 20-year-old

The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Police say Cynthia Louise Bratt has not been heard from by family since April 26.

They reported her missing Thursday, May 6.

No other details about Bratt were released.