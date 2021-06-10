Woman laying in Killeen roadway hit and killed by car

Police said the woman was laying in the outside lane of S. Clear Creek Road when she was hit.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating the death of 32-year-old Heather Stouth of Temple, after she was hit Tuesday evening in South Killeen.

Police received a call around 7:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of S. Clear Creek Road about a crash involving one person.

According to police, when they arrived they found Stouth laying in the road and a white Volkswagen Jetta.

An investigation revealed Stouth was already laying in the outside lane of S. Clear Creek Road when the Jetta hit her, according to police. Police do not know why she was in the road.

Police say Stouth was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where she died.