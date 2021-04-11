Workforce Solutions Central Texas receives 2021 HIRE Veterans Medallion Award

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Workforce Solutions of Central Texas as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

CENTRAL, Texas — U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Workforce Solutions of Central Texas as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American (HIRE) Military Veterans Award, according to Workforce, is given to recognize employers who successfully hire, recruit and retain veterans.

Jennifer Brady, a spokesperson for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, says the location takes hiring and supporting veterans to heart.

“Here at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas we honor our veterans and that is something we take very seriously," she continued. "After the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country, they deserve our support and we are proud to have so many veterans as part of our workforce."