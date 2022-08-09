Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself

Experts say hand to hand combat is the best way to defend yourself against a possible attacker. Always watch where you are and make sure you have no distractions.

CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas.

Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety.

I am saddened and heartbroken to hear that Eliza Fletcher was found but not alive. She was jogging! It is a form of self care and recreation. Women shouldn't have to live in fear, watching our backs everytime we are alone. This is marginalized. — arletalert (@arletalert29) September 7, 2022

Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary tools to the community.

A free self-defense clinic will be held at Grappler's Lair Martial Arts Gym in Temple next Thursday, Sep. 15th. Kids ages eight to 12 will have a session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., while adults can participate from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Knowing jiu jitsu, you're learning leverage and force to make people do submissions, which are things that make people stop or give up," the co-owner of Grappler's Lair Martial Arts in Temple, Shayla Waldenburger said.

MB Defense focuses on krav maga and yoga. Their business is mobile and can serve anyone in the nation. All you have to do is book an appointment.

The motto the business lives by is "so she may walk in peace." The owner focuses on teaching women hand to hand combat through real life situations.

"Not so much conquering but sort or conquering your fear of being in that situation and knowing how to fight back if you have to," owner of MB Defense, Maher Bonaw, said.

Bonaw added this is important because the first thing that can ruin the chance to get away is fear.

Both instructors recommend drawing attention to yourself if a person provokes you. Don't just scream "help," but scream their description, and where you are.

Make sure, if you can, run away while screaming.

If you are not able to do so, try to go limp. --- added that this action is almost like being a baby who is having a tantrum. So scream, make your body go limp and hopefully that can deter someone who is attacking you.

Sometimes even planting your feet on the ground and making sure your stable enough to fight back can help.

Bur overall, every expert said that knowing how to use your body properly will help defend you in a time of need.

"Your eyes always need to stay open and be alert and look at things," chief of police at Texas A&M Central Texas, Alexander Flores, said." If you do take those courses, practice on them, don't just go once a week and think you're a black belt."