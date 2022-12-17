Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Killeen City Cemetery

Saturday morning, 680 wreaths were placed on various graves to honor the lives of fallen veterans.

KILLEEN, Texas — The holidays are about giving back and spending time with family.

The Wreaths Across America Killeen Chapter has spent seven years putting wreaths on graves as a way to honor the fallen veterans during the holidays.

"We don’t want them to ever be forgotten," Eileen Walcik, Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, said. "Their service is so important and we need to let our children know that the people here and all around that serve in the military were there to protect them and their families.”

Remember. Honor. Teach.

That is the mission of Wreaths Across America. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 680 wreaths were laid at the Killeen City Cemetery to do just that.

"This recognizes the veterans. Because we’re free," Terry Sateren, Wreaths Across American Area Coordinator, said. "Without them giving their lives to make America free, what do we got?"

Individuals from various organizations and cities in Central Texas gathered to honor the fallen veterans. Some attendees felt a personal connection.

"My father, my father-in-law, my mother-in-law all served in World War II. And my husband served for many years in the army here," Walcik said. "It is just a thing that makes it so important to us to recognize their service.”

One family gathered to honor their fallen loved one, right before the holidays.

"We all miss our loved ones during the holidays. This gives us a little bit of closeness," Judy Atchison, honoring her father and uncle who are both buried at the Killeen City Cemetery, said. "We can’t have them in our homes. But, this shows that we are still thinking about them.”

Still thinking about them, honoring them and placing a wreath in their name.

"When we place a wreath, we say the individual's name, we pause, and lay the wreaths," Sateren said. "It’s recognition because the name is repeated for the second time.”

Each year, more wreaths are placed and more veterans are honored.

Terry Sateren served in the Vietnam War and feels a special connection to this organization.

"Someday, they’re going to honor me. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be alive, but I’ll do the best I can," Sateren said. "If I live to be 100, I'll be 100.”

Honor and love were spread throughout the cemetery, just in time for the holidays.

1,610 veterans are buried at this cemetery. The long-term goal for this organization is to have a wreath placed on every single grave.