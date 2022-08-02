Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. local Killeen chapter to host community workshops in the month of March

The Mu Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., will be hosting virtual workshops to promote awareness in the community.

The Five Pearlz of Hope Foundation will be sponsoring the event. The workshops will be held during the following days:

March 5

Health Awareness with topics to include Women's Health, Social-Emotional Health Physical Health (via Zoom)

10 am to 12 pm via Zoom

Speakers:

Phoebe Griffin, MD, OB/GYN Seton Medical Center Harker

Shaunta' Bailey, PhD, Consulting Trainer, LivingWorks, Inc.

Takia Dill, Fitness Instructor -Jazzercise

March 19

Civic Awareness

10 am to 12 pm

Speakers:

Dr. Brad Buckley, Texas House of Representative, District 54

Debbie Nash-King, Mayor Pro-Tem of City of Killeen

TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, President of Killeen NAACP

March 26

Finances Awareness to include Financial Planning, Financial Management, Debt Reduction, Securing family's Future financial needs. with your professional agency (via Zoom )

10 am to 12 pm

Speaker:

Richard Bruce, CEO Founder, Appointed Worldwide Holdings, LLC

For more information on the workshops and to register for the events visit www.mudeltazetazpb.org or www.5pearlzofhope.org .